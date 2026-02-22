Priyanka to lead Congress candidate selection for Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati, Feb 22: The Congress has entrusted senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the crucial responsibility of preparing the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, signalling an early and focused push for the high-stakes contest.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of top Congress leaders in New Delhi on Saturday, where the party also reviewed its alliance strategy and discussed the seat-sharing formula with potential opposition partners.

The meeting was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, and senior state leaders including Ripun Bora, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, among others. The discussions followed Priyanka Vadra’s recent visit to Assam, where she held extensive consultations with party leaders and grassroots workers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gogoi stressed the need for flexibility and unity among opposition parties. He said there should be no rigid stand on the number of seats, adding that the “spirit of adjustment and sacrifice” must guide alliance negotiations.

“There is nothing like the number should be this much or that. The policy of adjustment and sacrifice is more important. How to win the election has to be the top agenda. Everybody will have to sacrifice,” Gogoi said. He added that some within the party feel the Congress has already made significant compromises but appealed to all alliance partners to reach a final agreement in the larger interest of defeating the BJP.

Gogoi also confirmed that the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal have submitted their seat demands. Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has reportedly sought 15 seats in the upcoming election. “We have to ensure the defeat of BJP in most of the seats,” he said.

Ripun Bora, chairman of the party’s election management committee for Assam, said Priyanka Vadra conducted detailed one-on-one discussions with leaders at all levels during her recent visit. These consultations included block and district presidents, as well as PCC office-bearers, to assess the ground political situation and gather inputs for the party’s election strategy.

Party insiders said the Congress leadership is prioritising winnability, strong local connect and organisational feedback while finalising candidates. The move to entrust Priyanka Vadra with the selection process is seen as an attempt to bring greater coordination and momentum to the party’s Assam campaign.

The Congress is expected to continue negotiations with opposition parties in the coming weeks, aiming to present a united front in the Assembly elections.