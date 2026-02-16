Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to begin two-day Assam visit on Feb 18

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in the State on February 18 on a two-day visit.

Gandhi Vadra, who is the chairperson of the screening committee of the Congress for the Assam Assembly elections, will participate in deliberations with senior party leaders as well as other office bearers during her stay.

She will arrive at the State Congress head office Rajiv Bhawan at 11:30 am on February 18. She will first participate in a meeting of the screening committee, followed by meetings of the Political Affairs Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), as well as with the chairpersons of the five APCC committees.

On February 18, she will also have one-to-one meetings with 21 Congress MLAs and 35 District Congress Committee presidents, as well as with the heads of four frontal organizations of the APCC, and the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Debabrata Saikia.

The next day, she will hold meetings with the APCC working presidents, Congress MPs, and APCC cells and departments at Rajiv Bhawan.

Later on the same day, Gandhi Vadra will have deliberations with Block Congress Committee presidents and APCC office bearers at the Manabendra Sarma Complex at Dispur, before departing for New Delhi.

Congress sources said that Gandhi Vadra’s trip is intended to assess the Congress’s preparedness for the Assembly polls as well as to formulate its electoral strategy.





By

Staff Reporter