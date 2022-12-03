Prisoner of Barpeta jail dies in cell, doctors claim unnatural death

Barpeta, Dec 3: A prisoner, who was put behind bars for seven years, died suddenly in a cell at the Barpeta district jail on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Omar Ali, who happened to be a resident of Ramapara in Alapati char of Barpeta.

As per reports, the body of the inmate is currently kept in the morgue of Barpeta Medical College Hospital, which will reportedly go through a post-mortem.

However, medical practitioners have not revealed the cause of the prisoner's death yet.

Barpeta police has registered a case stating that the prisoner's death was unnatural, after which they have conducted an investigation into the matter.

