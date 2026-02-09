‘Prioritise health & discipline,’ says PM Modi in Assam Pariksha Pe Charcha

Guwahati, Feb 9: The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha was aired on Monday, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with 25 meritorious students from the Assam.

Shot on December 21, 2025, aboard the Charideo vessel on the Brahmaputra, the 40-minute episode saw the Prime Minister underscore the importance of self-confidence, health and discipline.

Addressing students across the state, the Prime Minister said self-belief is the key to success and cited the example of Swami Vivekananda’s iconic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

PM Modi recalled that Vivekananda was initially nervous before the speech, but by remembering Goddess Saraswati and strengthening his self-belief, he went on to deliver a powerful address that earned global applause.

Highlighting the need to prioritise well-being, the Prime Minister said people often place health at the bottom of their priority list, which is a mistake.

“Health must come first,” he said, advising students to practise breathing exercises daily.

PM Modi also emphasised the benefits of waking up early and watching the sunrise, noting that it provides extra energy and freshness to the body.

Discipline in daily life, he added, plays a crucial role in achieving long-term success. During the interaction, PM Modi expressed happiness when a student from the tea garden community of Assam presented him with tea sent by her mother.

He warmly asked the student to convey his gratitude to her mother, calling the gesture deeply touching.

Responding to a question on parental comparisons, the Prime Minister said parents should avoid comparing children with others, as it creates unnecessary pressure.

He stressed that excessive praise of one child can negatively affect another and advised families to ensure a balanced and sensitive approach so that no child feels neglected or demoralised.

On a query about his diet, PM Modi said he never followed a rigid food system, especially during his early years when he travelled extensively and ate whatever was available, sometimes even cooking khichdi himself.

He remarked that diet should be treated like medicine and posed a reflective question to students: “Do you want to eat to fill your stomach or to satisfy your mind?”

PM Modi reiterated the importance of mindful eating and proper breathing, saying one should breathe in a way that fills the body with energy.

The Prime Minister also spoke about personal growth, stating that satisfaction alone does not lead to progress.

He encouraged students to constantly compete with themselves, understand their shortcomings and keep the determination to move forward in life.

Students who interacted with the Prime Minister said the session helped ease their exam-related stress, adding that the conversation made them feel more confident and relaxed about upcoming examinations.

The first episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was aired last week where the Prime Minister advised students to listen to everyone's advice but change lifestyle pattern only when they want to.

He also told them that education should not feel like a burden and advised them to focus not only on marks but also on improving life.

IANS