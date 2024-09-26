Principal among 12 staff transferred after death of Class 9 student in Assam school

Guwahati, Sept. 26: Twelve staff members of Padumpukhuri High School in Mangaldoi, Darrang district, are facing action from the Assam government following the death of a Class 9 student on its premises on September 23.

The staff members, including the principal, Janaki Deka, have been transferred to other schools due to “gross negligence”.

In a social media post, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed that the punishment transfer order was issued by the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Darrang district, Mangaldoi, on Wednesday.

The transfer order stated that the principal, along with some teaching and non-teaching staff, were transferred due to “gross negligence of duties and responsibilities during school hours, and for the greater interest of the students and the public...”

“In response to the tragic incident on 23/09/2024 at Padumpukhuri High School in Darrang district, where a student tragically lost his life, 12 staff members, including the in-charge Principal, have been transferred to other schools due to their negligence. The Principal of Burhinagar Senior Secondary School has been given the charge of Padumpukhuri High School. In addition to the ongoing police investigation, the School Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death,” Minister Pegu wrote.

Earlier on Monday, a Class 9 student lost his life after sustaining severe injuries during a confrontation with some students of Class 10. The student was rushed to Deomornoi Hospital and later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports indicated that the clash broke out between the first and second periods and a Class 10 student was detained by the police for questioning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Rosy Talukdar, said that the preliminary investigation indicates no significant cause for the clash.

An altercation had occurred between two groups of students the previous afternoon, but more details will emerge as the investigation progresses, she had added.