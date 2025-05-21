Prime Minister to inaugurate Nagaon’s Haibargaon railway station on May 22

Guwahati, May 21: The newly redeveloped Haibargaon railway station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22.

The inauguration of the redeveloped railway station will be done virtually, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Notably, the Haibargaon railway station is one of the 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

“This will mark a historic step towards modernising India’s railway infrastructure,” Sharma said.













The recently redeveloped Haibargaon railway station (Photo: @PIB_Guwahati/ X)

The historic Haibargaon railway station, originally constructed in 1887, is located at the heart of Nagaon and has been a key transportation node, contributing to the region’s socio-economic vitality.

“With an average daily footfall of approximately 1,200 passengers, its transformation under ABSS reflects the government’s vision of inclusive and sustainable infrastructure growth,” Sharma said.













The recently developed Haibargaon railway station (Photo: @PIB_Guwahati/ X)

He added that the redevelopment of the Haibargaon railway station has given it a contemporary identity while addressing critical regional challenges like flood vulnerability and limited accessibility.

Sharma believes that the redevelopment of the Haibargaon station is more than a physical upgrade.

“It signifies renewed commitment towards enhancing passenger experience and promoting regional tourism. With improved facilities and connectivity, the station is set to act as a gateway to nearby attractions such as the Kaziranga National Park, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bordowa Than,” Sharma said.