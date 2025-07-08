Prime accused in journalist attack case arrested along Assam–Bengal border

Tezpur, July 8: A joint team of Tezpur and Gosaigaon police arrested one Dilip Nath, prime accused in the alleged journalist attack case at Panchnoi area on June 29, from a remote area along the Assam-West Bengal border on Monday morning.

Sources said that Dilip Nath was absconding for the last one week changing his locations in Nepal.

He came to West Bengal on Sunday evening and was planning to flee abroad, sources added.

Police have already arrested Dilip Nath’s son, Kapil Nath, along with Prashanta Nath, Pankaj Nath and Aniram Basumatary in this connection.

Several cases have already been registered at different police stations across the State against Dilip Nath on charges of perpetrating criminal acts like running illegal timber business in Sonai Rupai wildlife sanctuary, illegal mining/quarry in Panchnoi river bed, illegal furniture business, blackmailing in the name of RTI, defaming women in the social media, among others.

Meanwhile, talking to this correspondent, SP Sonitpur, Varun Purakayastha, said that Dilip Nath was produced before the Gosaigaon Sub-Judicial Magistrate (SJM) court on Monday.