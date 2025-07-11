Prime accused in Dhubri cow meat incident arrested

Dhubri, July 11: In a significant breakthrough for the police, the main accused in the case involving the recovery of cow meat from Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri town last month has been arrested.

The accused, identified as Md. Jahangir Khan alias Mintu Ali, son of late Mulfat Ali Khan and a resident of Ward No. 11, Id Ghah Field, Dhubri, was apprehended at Dhubri Sadar Police Station on Thursday. He was subsequently produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

The arrest was made in connection with Dhubri PS Case No. 266/25, registered under Sections 298, 299, and 61(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 13(1) of the Assam Cattle Preservation (ACP) Act.

The incident, which took place in early June, involved cow meat, including a severed cow head, allegedly being thrown at the Hanuman Mandir in the Bahadurtari area of Dhubri town. The discovery had triggered tension in the area, prompting security measures to maintain peace.

Swift action by the police and district administration ensured that the situation was brought under control. In the aftermath, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dhubri and issued a stern warning that any attempt to disturb peace would invite “shoot-at-sight” orders.

Later, the Chief Minister publicly named Mintu Ali as the prime accused and urged him to surrender. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police arrested Ali at the Sadar Police Station while keeping the operation confidential to avoid any untoward incidents.

Officials hope the arrest will help restore confidence among residents and prevent further unrest. Local law enforcement has assured that the investigation will continue to identify and act against any other individuals involved in the case.