Primary school teachers protest SC directive on TET, submit memorandum in Biswanath

Biswanath, Sept 19: Primary school teachers across the country staged protests today under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Prathamik Shikshak Sangha, opposing the Supreme Court’s directive that requires teachers recruited before 2012 to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to retain their jobs.

In Biswanath district, the All India Primary Teachers’ Association, representing the Biswanath District Primary Teachers’ Union, submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner demanding reconsideration of the decision. The memorandum will also be forwarded to the President of India, Prime Minister, Union Human Resource Development Minister, Law Minister, and Members of Parliament.

Teachers first gathered at the union office and then marched to the DC’s office, where they formally submitted the representation. The event was led by Union President Dulaal Bora and Secretary Paresh Bora, along with several other teachers.

Speaking to the media, Union President Dulaal Bora said, “Lakhs of teachers in India are now in danger of losing their jobs. We urge the government to exempt those recruited before 2012 from this rule and reconsider the decision immediately.”

The Union further announced that a separate memorandum would be submitted to Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta as part of their ongoing protest campaign.