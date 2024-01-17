Prez Murmu’s visit to Assam’s Karbi Anglong cancelled due to bad weather

Tarlangsao (Assam), Jan 17: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday to attend a programme has been cancelled due to bad weather, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Murmu was scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) here.

“The president could not come to the festival due to bad weather,” Sarma said at the event.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, even I had to start at 4 am today,” the CM said.

Murmu, however, has sent a video message, which will soon be shown at the festival, he added.

Earlier in the day, a senior official told PTI that the president was stuck for over four hours in Meghalaya’s Shillong, as her helicopter could not take off due to bad weather.

She had arrived in Guwahati on a three-day visit to the northeast on Monday.