Press freedom, gender equality take centre stage at AWJF's pre-National Press Day event

Guwahati, Nov. 13:In a bid to address pressing issues of press freedom and gender equality within the contemporary media landscape, the Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) organised a Pre-National Press Day discussion titled “Press Freedom and Gender Equality in New Age Media” at the Gauhati Press Club on Wednesday.

The event featured Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Dr. Fleming underscored the significance of both press freedom and gender equality in media.

“I congratulate the women journalists of the Northeast for creating this platform, candidly discussing the specific challenges they face, and providing a network of mutual support. The aim, as in other professions, should be to empower women journalists in the region to break more glass ceilings and assume decision-making roles,” he remarked.

Dr. Fleming's presence highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration in promoting press freedom and addressing gender-related challenges in journalism.

The keynote speakers, Mrinal Talukdar, Consulting Editor and Senior Journalist, and Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor at The Wire, offered valuable insights into the evolving role of journalists in India, the challenges facing press freedom, and the unique obstacles encountered by female journalists in the industry.







AT Photo: AWJF President Durba Ghosh (extreme left), National Affairs Editor at The Wire, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (second from left), British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Dr Andrew Fleming (second from right), and Consulting Editor and Senior Journalist, Mrinal Talukdar (extreme right)

Pisharoty emphasised the need for gender equality in media, stating, “While press freedom faces many challenges, gender equality in newsrooms is even more problematic. The balance is still lacking, both nationally and in Assam. When I started my journey 25 years ago, it was the same, so we, as women, must take a stand and create space for ourselves.”

Talukdar shed light on the challenges of achieving true equity in media, noting, “Gender equity, press freedom, and new-age media are often talked about but not practiced. We have a long way to go, especially in Assam, where bias persists across print, digital, and television media.”

AWJF President Durba Ghosh highlighted the various challenges women journalists face in a rapidly changing media landscape. She noted AWJF’s commitment to fostering solidarity among women journalists, helping them adapt to change, and ensuring an equal footing in the industry.

The programme was conducted by AWJF General Secretary Nasreen Habib, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Organizing Secretary Tora Agarwala. The event was part of AWJF’s mission to cultivate an inclusive media environment that upholds the principles of equality, empowerment, and excellence.