President of India to attend Karbi Youth Festival-2024

Guwahati, Dec 28: The President of India Droupadi Murmu is slated to visit Assam to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17.

The event will take place at Taralangso, Diphu, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.



Apart from President Murmu, many other dignitaries, including Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan (Governor of Nagaland), Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, are also expected to be present during the ceremony.

