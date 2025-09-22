Preparations on war footing for Zubeen Garg’s final rites at Sonapur samadhisthal

Guwahati, Sept 22: Preparations for the final rites of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, are underway at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, with arrangements being made on a war footing.

The administration, under the direction of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is working round-the-clock, with officials, ministers, and community leaders supervising the site where the beloved artiste’s samadhisthal is being developed on 10 bighas of land.

Teams have been tirelessly clearing the area and preparing the ground for tomorrow’s cremation, which is expected to draw thousands of fans beginning at around 8 am.

Officials said the process is being coordinated in shifts to ensure the site is ready in time for the farewell to one of Assam’s brightest stars.





“The architectural design for the samadhisthal is underway and we'll get the final print by today. Everybody is working tirelessly to get it ready by tonight," said, Chief Minister Sarma, who visited the site again on Monday morning, to oversee the preparations.

Notably, the preparations have transcended political divides, with leaders across party lines joining hands to review the arrangements.

Speaking at the site on Sunday night, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), said, “The great hero of our community, Zubeen Garg, will rest here forever. The final resting place of a legend must be royal. It must be honoured. This burial site will be an asset to the state, where a never-tired melody will sleep quietly.”





On Monday morning, senior ministers, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders, and top administrative officials inspected the site to ensure that the resting place befitting the legendary singer reflects his stature and legacy.

AASU leaders also emphasised that the samadhisthal must reflect Zubeen’s legacy.

“We have reviewed the site and from the very beginning maintained that the rites must be of the highest priority and quality. His family’s decision has been paramount and since they wished for a resting place near Guwahati, we support the government’s move to provide land in Sonapur. We only request that the samadhisthal be spacious enough for people to visit and connect with his legacy, as Zubeen da himself had a huge heart,” AASU President Utpal Sarma said.





Meanwhile, Dimoria College has announced a symbolic gesture to honour Zubeen Garg’s legacy by offering a 25-year-old sandalwood tree for the artiste’s cremation.

On Monday, Guwahati turned solemn as thousands continued to pay their respects at Sarusajai Stadium, where Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were kept for the public to offer their final homage before being taken to Sonapur for cremation.