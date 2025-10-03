Preparations in full swing for swearing-in of 5th BTC executive council in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Oct 3: Preparations are underway at a vigorous pace in Kokrajhar for the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The event, seen as a landmark in the democratic journey of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), will mark the formal assumption of office by Hagrama Mohilary as the Chief Executive Member (CEM), along with other newly elected members of the Executive Council.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 5 at the BTC Secretariat field, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, will administer the oath of office, affirmation, and secrecy to the CEM and executive members, while Akash Deep, principal secretary of BTC, will administer the oath of office to Tridip Daimari as the Protem Speaker of the BTC Legislative Assembly.

The day’s ceremonial proceedings will begin with the hoisting of the national flag by Akash Deep, followed by floral tributes at key historical and memorial sites of the Bodoland movement. These include the Tomb of Bodofa U.N. Brahma at Thulungapuri, Dotma, the Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery at Debargaon, and the statue of Bodofa U.N. Brahma located in front of the BTC Legislative Assembly Building.

The ceremony will be live-streamed across all BTC districts, allowing people throughout the region to witness the occasion

The swearing-in not only marks the beginning of a new administrative term but is also being viewed as a renewed commitment to the development and prosperity of the Bodoland region.