Prepaid smart meters don't increase electricity bill: APDCL

Guwahati, April 10: Following several complaints from customers regarding the hike in electricity bills, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Sunday clarified that prepaid smart meters don’t lead to increase in electricity bills.

Taking to Twitter, the APDCL wrote, “This is to clarify that prepaid smart meters doesn't lead to increase in electricity bills. Rather, these meters provide insights on daily consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy. As a part of Govt. of India’s RDSS Scheme, smart prepaid meters are being installed throughout the country including Assam.”





The APDCL authorities stated that smart meters provide details of daily electricity consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy.

The power distribution company advised consumers to install check meters alongside the smart meter by contacting their concerned sub-division offices.

They wrote, “Moreover, in order to give relief to the consumers, we have facilitated payment of the last month’s postpaid bill on a daily instalment basis once the connection is converted to prepaid.”

“However, if any consumer has any query or confusion regarding the postpaid to prepaid conversion process, they can call at our helpline number 1912 or raise their query through http://apdcl.org or myBijulee App or through our social media handle tagging @apdclsocial,” they further tweeted.





