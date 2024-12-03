Pregnant elephant found dead in West Kamrup; villagers suspect electrocution

Boko, Dec. 3: The local people of the Hasi-Muhipara village found the carcass of a pregnant elephant on a paddy field under the Bondapara Forest Range under the West Kamrup forest division on Monday morning.

Range Officer Animesh Kalita along with the forest staff reached the spot immediately and started investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the people of the Bondapara area alleged that the elephant died due to electrocution. The villagers said that the wild elephant was with a herd of around 40-50 elephants. Arabinda Rabha from Bondapara alleged that due to the illegal encroachment in the reserve forest areas, the man-elephant conflicts are increasing day by day.

However, some villagers from the Boko area have alleged that the reason behind the sudden increase in man-elephant conflicts is the illegal mining of forest land in several areas under the West Kamrup division during the night hours. Due to that, the wild elephants keep changing their resting areas at night hours.

On the other hand, Ranger Animesh Kalita said that the veterinary doctors initially confirmed that the adult female elephant died due to electrocution and she had a male baby in her womb. He also said that an investigation is underway to find the culprits.