Pregnant elephant found dead in Assam’s Tezpur

Sonitpur, Nov 9: In a heart-breaking event, a pregnant elephant died at Bindukuri Kasmari Tea Estate in Tezpur. The demise of this magnificent creature has stirred deep emotions among the local populace.

Local people and nature lovers paid their respects by adorning it with phulam gamosa.

Saurabh Barkatki, a prominent figure in wildlife conservation, was present at the scene of the incident. Expressing his distress, he raised questions about the efficacy of the facilities provided by the government to the forest department. He lamented that, despite equipping them with radio collars, the forest department fell short in safeguarding these majestic creatures.

“This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility we bear in preserving and safeguarding the precious wildlife that graces our natural landscapes,” Barkakati said.

It is suspected that the elephant died after coming into contact with an electric wire. However, the exact cause of the elephant's death will be known only after examining it.