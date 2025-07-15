Precision strikes hit ULFA (I) camps in Myanmar, Assam on high alert

Guwahati, July 15: Sunday's aerial strikes carried out by Indian forces inside Myanmar appear to have precisely targeted the ULFA(I) camps, judging by the reported extent of damage and casualties.

In a statement released on Monday, the NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung) confirmed that multiple drone attacks were launched in the early hours of Sunday, targeting two locations in Myanmar - Hoyat and Pangsau. However, the group did not disclose whether it suffered any casualties in the strikes.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the PLA claimed that there were no casualties on its side.

Sources said that various Naga insurgent factions have camps situated close to the ULFA (I)'s Hoyat base. A camp belonging to the NSCN-K (Angmai faction) and a newly established base of the NSCN-IM's 'Veda Peace Mission Command' lie within a kilometre of the targeted ULFA(I) camp.

These camps were reportedly untouched by the strikes.

"It is clear from the accuracy of the operation that the strikes were aimed solely at the ULFA(I)," a source stated, adding that there was no official confirmation of any civilian casualties, as claimed by the ULFA(I).

The Pangsau area, where another set of insurgent camps were hit, is dominated by the NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction, a close ally of the ULFA(I).

According to an ULFA(I) statement, three of its cadres were killed and 19 others injured in the strikes, which were reportedly carried out using drones and rockets. However, Indian intelligence agencies have not yet confirmed the actual number of casualties and there have been conflicting reports.

Funeral for the deceased ULFA (I) members were reportedly held earlier today.

Meanwhile, security forces in Assam have been placed on high alert over concerns that the ULFA(I) may attempt retaliatory attacks. Surveillance has been intensified along inter-state border areas and other sensitive locations.

The aerial strikes are believed to have been prompted by intelligence reports indicating that the ULFA(I) was regrouping and planning subversive activities.

Notably, the outfit's 'operational commander' was arrested by Tinsukia police from a border area in May. A large cache of weapons was recovered following his interrogation, and he was subsequently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).