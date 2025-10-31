Pre-test for Census 2027 to begin in Assam’s three districts from November 10

Guwahati, Oct 31: The Central government will conduct a pre-test for the forthcoming Census of India 2027 in selected areas of Assam, in consultation with the State Government.

The pre-test for house-listing and housing census will be undertaken from November 10 to 30 in three districts – Dibrugarh, West Karbi Anglong, and Hailakandi.

In Dibrugarh district, the exercise will cover Wards 16, 17, and 18 of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation under Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle. In West Karbi Anglong, it will be conducted in 23 villages under Donka Revenue Circle, while in Hailakandi, the pre-test will take place in seven villages under Hailakandi Revenue Circle. To facilitate the process, the Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and the District Commissioners of Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong have been designated as Principal Census Officers by the General Administration Department, Government of Assam.

Prior to the field operation, a pre-test of self-enumeration will be carried out from November 1 to 7, allowing residents of the selected areas to enumerate themselves digitally through a dedicated online portal.

The Census of India 2027 will be a landmark exercise as it will be the country’s first fully digital census. All aspects of data collection, entry, verification, and monitoring will be executed through secure digital platforms, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.

The Director of Census Operations-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam, has appealed to all residents of the selected sample areas to extend full cooperation during the fieldwork. Enumerators and supervisors will visit households to collect information essential for the successful conduct of the census pre-test.









