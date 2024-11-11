Pre-poll violence fallout: EC transfers 2 senior police officers in Nagaon

Guwahati, Nov 11: The Election Commission of India has transferred two senior police officers in Nagaon district following complaints from the state government over their handling of pre-poll violence, ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

Partha Pratim Saikia, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), and Rupjyoti Dutta, have been reassigned to new positions.

Jayanta Baruah has been appointed as the new Additional Superintendent of Police for Nagaon, while Shymanta Sharma will take over the role of the police officer for the Kaliabor sub-division.

The transfers were made in response to ongoing concerns regarding election-related security issues in the constituency, the Election Commission said in a notification.

“In the interest of public service, Shri Partha Pratim Saikia, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon is transferred and his services are attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders,” the notification read.

The move may have come amidst growing concerns over the recent spate of violence in the lead-up to the by-polls in Samaguri.

On Saturday, clashes broke out during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally, resulting in gunfire that left two individuals, including a woman, injured and hospitalised. The violence was the latest in a series of incidents that have plagued the district in the run-up to the election.

On November 8, the Congress party had urged the Election Commission to take immediate action, calling for the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of central paramilitary forces at sensitive polling booths in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam, including Samaguri.

The transfer of senior police officers is part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election process in the constituency, which has witnessed significant unrest in recent weeks.