Pre-poll arson in Sadiya during silence period; police launch probe

Sadiya, April 8: As Assam stepped into a 48-hour silence period before polling day on April 9, an alleged incident of pre-poll violence surfaced in Sadiya after unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to a vehicle and a granary in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place at No. 3 Kakopathar, where a family narrowly escaped after the blaze broke out around 3 am.

Victim Sanjay Gowala, whose four-wheeler and grain storage were destroyed in the fire, said the family has no personal enmity with anyone and suspects foul play.

“I have no personal rivalry with anyone. It was around 3 am that our vehicle was set on fire along with the grain storage. When my brother woke up and chased the miscreants, they fled away,” Gowala said.

“It was my hard-earned money that was used for all that they devastated. The grains cultivated after a year of hard work turned into ashes. How will I sustain and send my children to school? I urge the government for support and assistance,” he added.

A female member of the family said the area had remained peaceful in the days leading up to the incident.

“It’s been days now where all the tractors used to be kept here, no clash has taken place, nothing happened yesterday. At early hours, miscreants came and set fire. By the time we came out, they already fled,” she said.

The affected family, known supporters of the BJP, claimed the attack may be linked to a political meeting held at their residence on Tuesday night in support of BJP candidate Bolin Chetia, on the final day of campaigning before the silence period.

“At around 3 am, miscreants set fire to the vehicle using petrol. Earlier yesterday BJP workers came to our house. We suspect members from the opposition as the incident is the result of their visit. Nothing had happened for days, but only yesterday after their visit, this took place,” the family member claimed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, though no arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity and security vigilance across Assam ahead of Thursday’s Assembly elections.