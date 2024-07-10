PRC notice issued without approval of Assam Govt withdrawn

Guwahati, July 10: The Assam Government has announced the withdrawal of a notice issued by the Director of Higher Education (DHE) regarding the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) without the approval of the State Government on July 10.

The development comes after the DHE issued a notification for the appointment of Assistant Professors, Librarians, and Grade III and Grade IV posts in PDUAM, GMC, and provincialized colleges in Assam. The notification stated that the PRC is not mandatory for these positions, leading to a significant backlash.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on X, “The Notice pertaining to Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by Director of Higher Education without approval of the government. The DHE has been instructed to withdraw the Notice immediately.”

Meanwhile, in another post, he announced that the notification had been withdrawn.









Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reacting to the development, announced an inquiry into the matter. “Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate,” CM Sarma wrote on X.



