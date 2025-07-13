Pramod highlights development & good governance at beneficiary meet in Bijni

Bijni, July 13: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, addressed thousands of residents during the final beneficiary meeting held at Ulubari public playground in Bijni’s Thuribari area on Saturday.

The meeting, part of a month-long series organised across all 40 constituencies under the BTC, drew an estimated crowd of over 15,000 people. The initiative aimed to directly connect beneficiaries with the various schemes and flexi-programmes of the central, state, and council governments.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Pramod Boro expressed satisfaction at the enthusiastic participation and visible impact of these schemes.

“Our goal was to ensure that every scheme reaches every corner of Bodoland — from central initiatives to state programmes and BTC’s flexi schemes. I have witnessed genuine eagerness and happiness among people who have come out of poverty and now benefit from better roads, schools, irrigation, and community development,” he said.

Boro cited notable achievements during his tenure, including the development of around 1,800 schools and substantial investments in irrigation to support agriculture. “This region was once neglected, but today, Bodoland stands as an example of peace, safety, and good governance,” he added.

In a sharp critique of the previous Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) administration, Boro accused former BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary of failing the region during his 17-year rule. “Under the BPF, there was no real development. For 17 years, Bodoland was left behind. We have transformed bad governance into good governance, bringing coordination and harmony,” he stated.

Boro also rebuked Hagrama Mohilary for a controversial remark where he allegedly threatened to make his own party workers wear garlands of sandals if he lost political power. “Who insults their own supporters like that? He never even apologised, and as a result, many loyal workers have left the party. Politics must be clean, because what legacy are we leaving for our next generation if we keep it dirty?” Boro said, calling on political leaders to show respect to those who stand with them.

He further emphasised his commitment to transparency and people-centric governance. “We have no hidden businesses. When we go to Delhi, it’s for work and to coordinate for the betterment of Bodoland, not for personal gain,” he noted, indirectly contrasting his leadership with Hagrama’s.

The meeting was also attended by MP Jayanta Basumatary, MLA Nirmal Kumar Brahma, former Deputy Chief Executive Khampa Borgoyari, and several other dignitaries who echoed Boro’s message of inclusive growth and political accountability.

The BTC is expected to announce its candidates for the upcoming elections by the end of August or the first week of September, Boro informed.