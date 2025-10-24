Pramod Boro, two others take oath as BTC MCLAs, vow to uphold peace & development

Kokrajhar, Oct 24: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) Pramod Boro, Rakesh Boro, and Rekha Rani Das Boro was held on Friday at the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) complex, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by BTCLA Speaker Tridip Daimary, marking the formal induction of the three elected members into the Council.

While most of the MCLAs had taken their oaths earlier on October 14, the trio could not attend the event at that time due to health reasons. With their swearing-in today, all elected members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) have now officially assumed office.

Speaking after the ceremony, BTC Chief and UPPL President Pramod Boro reaffirmed his party’s commitment to peace, unity, and development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He stressed that the UPPL stands firmly against any form of violence or the use of arms in society.

“We do not want any incidents of violence to occur here,” Boro said. “As a responsible party, the UPPL is committed to ensuring that no one spreads the use of arms or disrupts peace. We appeal to all to remain vigilant so that such elements do not harm our society. The future of our children depends on the peace and stability of this region.”





Highlighting the party’s broader vision, Boro said that the UPPL aims to create a transparent and democratic administration that promotes inclusive growth.

“We are working on the foundation of development for the BTC. Today, as we took our oath before the Speaker, we renewed our pledge to serve all communities equally and to ensure progress and harmony in the region. The Bodoland Territorial Region is home to people from diverse backgrounds, and we believe in peaceful coexistence and collective development,” he added.

Reaffirming the UPPL’s grassroots strength, Boro noted that the party continues to maintain a strong organisational base across the region.

“As a party, we have representation in 40 constituencies and 445 primary committees. Our focus will always remain on building a healthy democracy, ensuring transparency in governance, and fostering unity among all communities,” he stated.

The ceremony concluded with senior BTC officials, party leaders, and well-wishers congratulating the newly inducted members, marking another step toward the Council’s ongoing efforts for peace and progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region.