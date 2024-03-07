Pramod Boro tables Rs 1395.93 lakh interim budget of BTC

Kokrajhar, Mar 7: BTR chief Pramod Boro on Thursday tabled the interim budget of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the period from April 1 to June 30 before the house.

The interim budget was purely for the drawal of salary and wages only for three months for officers and staff of the BTC Secretariat, for an amount of Rs. 1395.93 lakhs.



The full budget of the BTC normal budget for the financial year 2024–25 will be presented before the House after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



Meanwhile, soon after the one-day BTC session, BTR chief Pramod Boro also inaugurated a Mobile Medical Care Centre and a BTCLA library at the BTC Legislative building. All the BTC Executive Members, Deputy Chief Gobinda Basumatary and other top BTC officials also attended the inauguration programme.

