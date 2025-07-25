Pramod Boro slams Hagrama’s flip-flop politics, reaffirms UPPL’s commitment

Kokrajhar, July 25: In a sharp rebuke to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary, current Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Pramod Boro accused him of lacking sincerity and frequently shifting his political stance.

Responding to Mohilary’s recent remarks on fostering a friendship between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BPF, Boro remarked, “Hagrama says one thing in the morning and changes it by evening. This kind of flip-flop politics is not acceptable.”

The statement comes during a foundation stone laying ceremony held in Kokrajhar. Boro reiterated that the UPPL remains fully committed to the welfare of Bodoland and its 26 communities.

“We don’t engage in Tulunga politics (flip-flop politics),” he said. “Every decision in our party is taken after thorough discussion and careful consideration.”

Boro also questioned Mohilary’s long absence from BTC council meetings over the past five years.

“Why didn’t Hagrama attend the council meetings during that time?” he asked. “There’s a stark contrast between the turbulent Bodoland of five years ago and the present.”

Stressing the importance of sincerity in political dialogue, Boro added, “Negotiations are not child’s play. One must be committed to the process. We are focused on finding solutions that benefit the people of Bodoland.”

At the same time, Boro welcomed any earnest efforts for the betterment of the Bodo community. “Any step taken with sincerity for the community’s welfare is always appreciated,” he noted.

He also pointed out that Mohilary had made a similar proposal before the previous elections, which was widely perceived as a political strategy.



