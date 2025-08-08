Pramod Boro rules out ties with BPF, slams Hagrama for skipping all Assembly sessions

Bijni, August 8: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Pramod Boro on Thursday categorically ruled out any possibility of reviving ties with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), accusing its chief Hagrama Mohilary of neglecting the people’s interests during his tenure.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bhawan named after Shaheed Lafikul Islam Ahmed in Bijni, dismissed the idea of UPPL forming friendly relations with the BPF.

“They say 20 candidates but add two more… and now they talk about adding ten seats if we rejoin hands? Politics is not some casual affair where you throw numbers around. We work for the welfare of nearly 35 lakh people. Decisions must be made with them in mind. Trusting BPF is simply not possible,” he stated.

Boro took sharp aim at Hagrama Mohilary, accusing him of failing to fulfil his duties as a leader.

“In the last five years, there were 14 Assembly sessions. Not once did Hagrama attend. If he truly cared about the people, he would have been present to raise their grievances. Even if he had criticisms against us, the Assembly was the place to voice them. Instead, he ignored public concerns and now, with elections nearing, he is making empty statements to grab power,” Boro said.

Comparing the performance of the current UPPL-led administration to that of the previous BPF government, Boro said the contrast was stark.

“When they were in power for 17 years, they resolved land issues for only 1600 households. In just four years, we have solved land cases for more than 3.33 lakh households. We have created a vision document, worked alongside the people, and pushed for peace and development, something the previous government failed to do,” he asserted.

The BTR chief’s remarks come amid heightened political activity in the region ahead of the upcoming elections, with alliances and seat-sharing talks dominating the discourse.