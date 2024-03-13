Pragjyotish College Women's Study Centre celebrates Women's Day

Guwahati, March 13: The Pragjyotish College Women's Study Centre, in collaboration with Pedal for a Change and ESAF Foundation, on 11th March 2024, organised a celebration on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024.

A presentation and interactive session was conducted by Arshel Akhter (Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and Co-Founder of Pedal for a Change). The topic of the session was Concerns and Aspirations of Young Women regarding public spaces and mobility in Guwahati.

The event was organised, co-ordinated and anchored by Dr Sabrina Iqbal Sircar, General Secretary of the Women's Study Centre. The programme was attended by Dr Manoj Kumar Mahanta, Principal Pragjyotish College, Vice Principal Shampa Chowdhury and president of the Women's Study Centre, Dr. Reena Barman Kalita.

The programme saw very active participation, with over 100 students. There were also performances by the students of the college.