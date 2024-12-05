'PRAGATI' fuels $205 Bn in development projects across India since 2015: Oxford Study

Guwahati, Dec 5: A case study by the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, supported by the Gates Foundation, titled 'From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress,' has spotlighted PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) as a game-changer in India's digital governance landscape.

The study reveals that this innovative platform has helped accelerate over 340 critical projects worth $205 billion since its inception in March 2015, underscoring its pivotal role in fast-tracking infrastructure and social development initiatives across the country.

"This impact highlights how PRAGATI's innovative approach has bridged gaps in governance through technology-driven collaboration. By integrating digital data management, video conferencing, and geospatial mapping, it enables seamless collaboration between the Prime Minister's Office, central ministries, and state governments. This direct engagement ensures that issues are addressed in real time, with the Prime Minister personally reviewing progress and removing roadblocks. Such a holistic approach has created a culture of accountability and efficiency, making PRAGATI a model of cooperative federalism and innovative governance," a press statement said.

Designed to integrate key stakeholders and provide up-to-date visuals of ground-level realities, PRAGATI empowers the Prime Minister to monitor, review, and resolve issues with unprecedented efficiency. The platform's approach to streamlining governance has not only revolutionised decision-making but also strengthened India's commitment to e-governance and good governance, as highlighted in the study.

Since its inception in 2015, PRAGATI has been a catalyst in transforming India's infrastructure and social sector development.

Through active leadership, strategic project selection, and a robust digital governance framework, the platform has addressed complex challenges across various high-priority projects. The case study explores how PRAGATI has accelerated progress in infrastructure development, resolved roadblocks, fostered collaboration across states, and supported key social initiatives, driving significant improvements in the nation's development trajectory.

Launched in 2015, PRAGATI has emerged as a powerful tool for transforming India's infrastructure landscape. By June 2023, the platform had reviewed 340 projects valued at Rs 17.05 lakh crore ($205 billion), significantly expediting their implementation. This includes the development of 50,000 kilometres of national highways and doubling the country's airports, reflecting a decade of unparalleled progress.





By-

Staff Reporter