Pradyut-Rakibul accuse Assam CM, BJP of spreading communal politics

Nagaon, Aug 26: "Since the BJP came to power in 2014, the country's politics has changed gradually. Earlier, there was no Hindu-Muslim politics. Now, the Chief Minister of Assam is trying to spread communal venom among people," MP Pradyut Bordoloi said.

Speaking at an awareness programme and training camp organized at Nagaon district library auditorium today by the Nagaon District Congress Committee, Bordoloi further alleged that the BJP is trying to emotionally manipulate people by creating a false image of a huge problem. He added that the Central and State governments led by the BJP have dealt a severe blow to India's Constitution.

Bordoloi also accused the CM of starting communal politics in Assam by targeting Muslims under the guise of eviction. He claimed that the BJP is trying to politically benefit from the issue of citizenship.

Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain criticized the BJP, saying that the party is now trying to nullify the NRC despite having accepted it earlier. He alleged that the BJP is making contradictory statements to create confusion around the citizenship issue.

Hussain also criticized the CM, saying that he is inconsistent in his words and actions. He accused the CM of being anti-indigenous and anti-tribal, and called for people to prepare to defeat him politically. The programme was attended by several Congress leaders, including Rupahihat MLA Nurul Huda, former MLA Ashok Sharma and others