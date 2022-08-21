Pradyut Bordoloi urges Assam Govt to withdraw internet ban due to recruitment exam

Guwahati, Aug 21: Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi urged the Assam Government to reconsider its decision regarding the suspension of internet services in the State on the grounds of conducting recruitment examinations in around 25 districts.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bordoloi expressed concern over the suspension of the mobile internet services on August 21 and 28 for four hours in light of recruitment examinations for Grade III and Grade IV posts.

As per reports, over 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam which will be held at 900 examination centres across 25 districts of the State. Section 144 has been imposed by district administration prohibiting gathering of people within 100 metre radius of the examinations centres other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged in the examination process. Mobile internet has been shut down during the examination hours. However, the broadband services remain unaffected.



"This decision of the government of Assam is concerning in light of the provisions of the Telegraph Act 1885 (Section 5(2)) and Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017 which empower Union and State Governments to suspend internet services 'on the occurrence of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety' further defined by the Supreme Court in Anuradha Bhasin v. Union of India," read the letter.

The letter also highlighted that the internet suspension for conducting examination has already been held to be disproportionate and unjustified on grounds of public emergency or public safety, as ordered by the Hon'ble High Court of West Bengal at Calcutta in Ashlesh Birader v Slate of West Bengal in March 2022.

While stating about the frequent internet shut-downs in India, Bordoloi reiterated that the disproportionate nature of this measure and its impact on the right to speech, right livelihood, and access to information, education and health.

"I urge the Government of Assam to reconsider in the public interest this decision, if any, and ensure compliance with the concerned rules and judicial directives regarding safeguards to be followed while exercising the power to suspend the Internet," added the Lok Sabha MP from Assam.

Bordoloi further urged the Assam Government to place formal notifications regarding such decisions in the public domain, so that citizens are not left to solely depend on speculative media reports and determine the veracity of such reports as well.