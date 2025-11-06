Prabhati Thaosen appointed as new APSC chairperson

Guwahati, Nov 6: Retired IAS officer Prabhati Thaosen has been appointed as the chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

She had been serving as member of the commission since her appointment in June this year.

Born on November 11, 1965, Thaosen, during her career as an administrative officer, had served in various capacities, including secretary in the Border Protection & Development and Tourism departments and State Enquiry Officer.

A State civil service officer, Thaosen was elevated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2010.

The post of the APSC chairman was lying vacant since September after Deboraj Upadhaya completed his term.

The strength of the commission is seven consisting of a chairman and six members. Following elevation of Thaosen, two posts of members will be vacant.