Powerless in Bijni: Matiapara villagers demand transformer after 4 years of neglect

Bijni, June 14: Amid soaring temperatures, the residents of Matiapara village in Bijni are grappling with compounded woes due to the prolonged absence of a proper power supply.

The villagers have been up in arms demanding the installation of a transformer—a basic utility they claim has been denied for over four years.

The protestors, on Friday, raised slogans in the blistering heat against the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), calling for immediate action.

Their demand was straightforward - a functional transformer to ensure regular electricity to their homes.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, an elderly resident said, “We have all paid our electricity bills on time, yet we have no clarity on when a transformer will be installed. If they can’t fix the issue, they might as well cut off our connection—we’re paying the same rates as those with uninterrupted supply.”

The villagers allege that repeated appeals to their local legislator, Ajoy Kumar Ray, have gone unanswered.

A young mother voiced concerns about children’s wellbeing amid the ongoing heatwave. “The government has directed schools to start earlier, at 7.30 am, because of the heat. But our children can’t sleep properly at night. Without power, it’s too hot and uncomfortable—they’re exhausted and unable to attend school fresh and ready,” she said.

Another local added, “Not everyone has an inverter at home. There’s no voltage for lights, we can’t even charge our phones. Students are struggling to study. Those working in the fields return home to more suffering, as fans don’t work due to the voltage crisis—all because there’s no transformer.”

Frustrated by years of inaction, villagers have issued an ultimatum - if the transformer is not installed within a week, they will stage a larger protest outside the APDCL office.

Many also expressed anger at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of neglect.

“There are 900 voters here—600 voted for Ajoy Ray because we believed in the party. But if this neglect continues, we’ll be forced to respond appropriately in 2026,” said a resident.