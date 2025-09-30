Powerful storm lashes Silchar, disrupts Durga Puja; power cuts reported citywide

Silchar, Sept 30: A powerful storm lashed Silchar on Tuesday evening, leaving parts of the city in darkness and throwing Durga Puja festivities into turmoil.

In Tarapur, a light tower gate collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw, alarming local residents. A concrete pole displaying an advertisement was also uprooted, adding to the disruption.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall triggered widespread power outages across the city, including Udharbond, leaving residents struggling to cope with interrupted celebrations.

Puja organisers and devotees were caught off guard, rushing to safeguard decorations and installations. Many expressed frustration and helplessness as the festivities were marred by the sudden tempest.

A senior official from the District Disaster Management Authority, Cachar, said that multiple SDRF and NDRF teams were deployed to clear debris and ensure public safety. “No casualties have been reported so far,” the official added.

After days of enduring sweltering heat with temperatures soaring into the high 30s, residents had been hoping for rainfall. However, the sudden storm brought heavy downpours and strong winds, leaving communities scrambling to adapt.

Social media was abuzz with residents posting images of toppled structures and darkened streets. One wrote, “We were hoping for rain to beat the heat, but this furious weather came as a shock.” Another asked, “When was the last time heavy showers disrupted Durga Puja celebrations like this?”

As Silchar reels from the storm, officials continue relief efforts while residents attempt to balance celebration with caution amidst unpredictable weather conditions.