Power tariff likely to hike from Feb 1 due to rise in fuel costs: APDCL

Guwahati, Jan 30: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is likely to increase power tariff between 30 and 50 paise in the wake of high fuel costs from February 1.
As per reports, the hike will be collected as Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) and it will be levied on all categories of consumers.
