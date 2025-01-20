Power Minister rubbishes tariff hike reports, targets solar, hydropower expansion

Chirang, Jan. 20: Assam's Power Minister, Prasanta Phukan has dismissed reports of a potential hike in electricity tariffs, asserting that he was unaware of any such development.

Addressing the press in Chirang on Monday, Phukan stated that the rumours lacked credibility as no official confirmation had been made.

“I do not think what you heard is relevant today. I am not sure where you heard this from. This is something that I have myself not heard about,” Phukan said, highlighting that as a policymaker, he would have been informed of any such decision.

“I cannot speak about the truth of this matter as I am not aware. Therefore, I will refrain from making any further statements,” he added.









Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan in Chirang on Monday (Source: @prasantadjkdbr)

The reports, which surfaced earlier in the day, suggested that the government might raise power tariffs by April 1.

These claims, however, stand in stark contrast to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's New Year Day announcement.

Speaking to the press on January 1, Chief Minister Sarma had assured the public of a reduction in electricity tariffs this year, attributing the move to profits made by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

“The reduction in tariff would be between 50 paise and Rs 1.5 per unit,” Sarma had said. He also highlighted plans to acquire two hydroelectric projects, one in Bhutan and another in Arunachal Pradesh, to further ease the state’s electricity costs.

Phukan echoed the Chief Minister’s focus on strengthening Assam’s power infrastructure and outlined several initiatives to bolster electricity production.

Among them is the Lower Kopili Project, which is expected to generate 120 MW of power. “Additionally, the government is prioritising solar energy projects,” Phukan noted.

The Power Minister also revealed that Rs 600 crore has been allocated for electricity-related projects and reassured the public of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

“We are working tirelessly to provide electricity to the people, and the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation,” Phukan said.