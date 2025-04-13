Power generation at Subansiri Dam likely by May, AASU flags safety concerns

Guwahati, April 13: Electricity generation from the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh is likely to begin in May, officials from the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) reportedly said.

A team from the NCDS, which oversees dam safety and project readiness, recently assessed the site and is expected to submit a report to the Centre outlining the viability of starting power production.

As the region awaits the commissioning of the project, locals have already performed religious rituals seeking the smooth and safe operation of the dam.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has reiterated its longstanding concerns over the safety and environmental impact of mega dams in the region.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the student body demanded a scientific and permanent resolution to the risks posed by large hydroelectric projects, especially the Lower Subansiri project.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan criticised the Central government for failing to honour its previous commitments, and urged for smaller, safer alternatives in seismically sensitive regions such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Development should not come at the cost of lives, property, and cultural heritage,” the AASU leaders said, citing expert reports from institutions such as IIT Guwahati and Dibrugarh University, which had advised against the construction of large dams in earthquake-prone zones.

They also highlighted the failure of tripartite meetings and expert panels in reaching a conclusive, unified resolution.

The AASU has now demanded a cumulative downstream impact assessment for all proposed dams in Arunachal Pradesh and has called for an immediate suspension of ongoing construction until comprehensive scientific studies are completed.

The students’ body further sought clarity on Assam’s jurisdiction over shared river systems and demanded that Assam receive 50% of the power generated by any dam involving both states.

AASU warned that neglecting these concerns could endanger thousands living downstream of the mega dam.