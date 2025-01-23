Power demand in Assam to surge to 7,000 MW by 2041, APDCL faces major challenges

Guwahati, Jan 23: The peak hour power demand in Assam is likely to increase to over 7,000 MW by the year 2041-42 and meeting that will be a major challenge for the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the current peak demand is around 2,800 MW and it is estimated to go up to 7,006 MW by the year 2041-42.

At present, Assam has a long-term arrangement of 2,496 MW from various sources including the State power generation company. To meet the gap due to the delay in the commissioning of various tied-up sources, Assam has arranged 471 MW from NTPC stations on a short-term basis.

Giving a detailed account of the possible arrangements to meet the power demand, sources said that with no possibility of development of pit head stations in the State and considering various operational challenges like environment clearance, transmission corridor, etc., in locations outside the State, alternate propositions have been explored. Assam has entered into an agreement with NUPPL for 492 MW of power. The first unit of the project is expected to be commissioned by March 2025. The process of acquisition of 20 per cent equity in the project is under process.

Assam is processing for procurement of 500 MW thermal power on a long- term Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate(DBFOO) basis using Coal Allocation by Coal India Limited under the SHAKTI Scheme for 25 years. Assam has signed an agreement with NTPC for the procurement of 154 MW from NTPC Talcher TPS Stage-III. The project is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Assam is also exploring a tie-up for procurement of power from NTPC Nabinagar-II at Bihar as well as Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station at Odisha. Assam has also signed a MoU with Mahanadi Coal Ltd. for procurement of 1,200 MW of power. The same is under examination by the Ministry of Power.

The Assam Power Generation Company Limited is developing 120 MW Lower Kopili HEP and the same is expected to be commissioned by 2025.

The State has approved the procurement of 200 MW from the THDC Kalai-II project expected to be commissioned by 2031. Moreover, Assam has also been allocated 377 MW from bi- lateral projects at Bhutan (Punatsangchhu HEP-I& II). Assam is also allocated 208 MW from the Lower Subansiri project developed by NHPC.

Sources said that stress is also given to renewable sources of energy. Assam is developing a 1,000 MW solar power project on an EPC basis in the Karbi Anglong district. The same is expected to generate power from 2025. Projects of around 350 MW are also under execution by developers awarded through transparent bidding process.

Assam has created JVC with SJVN, OIL, and OTPC for the development of around 3,000 MW of solar power projects as well as battery energy storage projects are also to be commissioned within the same period. JVC with NLCIL for the development of another 1,000 MW is under process.

Commenting on the present condition, sources said that the APDCL is procuring power from various generators like APGCL for 420 MW, NTPC for 585 MW, NEEPCO for 690 MW, OTPC for 240 MW, NHPC for 30 MW and some other generators. Also, the excess requirement of power in the evening time during the summer season is being procured from the Energy Exchange Market.

By R Dutta Choudhury