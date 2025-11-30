Power deficit under spotlight in Assembly as Assam spends Rs 19 crore a day

Guwahati, Nov 30: Assam's widening power deficit came under sharp focus in the Assembly on Saturday, with the government revealing that the State is facing a massive demand-supply gap and spending around Rs 19 crore per day on purchasing electricity to keep up with peak-hour requirements.

Replying to a question by MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Power Minister Prashanta Phukan said Assam's own generation under APGCL contributes only about 289 to 315 MW during peak hours.

This includes output from key units such as the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project (90-100 MW), Namrup Replacement Power Plant (90-95 MW), Lakwa Thermal Power Plant (50-55 MW) and other smaller units.

Assam also generates around 179 MW from various solar projects under APDCL, including plants operated by Azure Power, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Maheswari Mining & Energy Pvt Ltd, Suryatap Energies and Jackson Solar. But even with this combined output, the State's peak-hour demand is far higher at 2,842 MW.

Phukan informed the House that APDCL has long-term power purchase agreements totalling 2,778 MW, from which it typically receives 1,800 to 2,000 MW. The remaining shortfall is bridged through market purchases and temporary allocations from the Ministry of Power, resulting in daily expenditure of roughly Rs 19 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal.

To address the growing shortfall, the government has initiated several expansion plans. APGCL is developing the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project, slated for commissioning by June 2026, and the 24 MW Karbi Langpi Middle-II Hydro Project, expected to be completed by October, 2027.

The Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd (AEGCL) has adopted the CEA-approved Resource Adequacy Plan up to 2035 and submitted the Preliminary Project Report to the State government. It has also sought Central support under the Green Energy Corridor-III scheme.

Meanwhile, the APDCL is preparing long-term strategies involving private participation, including a proposed 3,200 MW coal-based thermal power project and a 1,000 MW pumped-storage project to meet rising demands.

Phukan said the combined initiatives are expected to gradually reduce Assam's dependence on high-post short-term power purchases.