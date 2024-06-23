Poverty-stricken mother kills newborn in Barpeta Road

Bajali, June 23: At a time when the government has introduced various schemes to provide quality education for girls under the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' a heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Barpeta Road, Assam, where a mother allegedly killed her 40-day-old daughter.

The incident sent shockwaves through the area, raising questions about how a mother could kill her daughter without any mercy.

As per sources, the mother allegedly killed the newborn by throwing her into a pond.

Following the incident, Simlaguri police reached the scene and apprehended the mother.

Information received indicates that the mother took this extreme step due to poverty.

After being interrogated, the mother confessed to her crime.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.







