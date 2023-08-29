Potholed: Biswanath villagers protest by planting paddy on muddy road

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 29: Villagers belonging to the tea garden area in Biswanath Chariali have been demanding the repairing of a road which they use on a frequent basis. However, their appeals fell on deaf years. The villagers flocked to the streets to express their outrage at the politicians callous behaviour.

After giving up with the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities the villagers on Tuesday morning planted paddy saplings on the five-kilometre long muddy road in Ward no 7 under Bamunipathar Panchayat of Biswanath to highlight its despicable condition.

The road stretch which is covered in mud has become a cause of concern for the villagers as it becomes difficult for them to commute. Be it school children or any medical emergency the poor road condition has become a nightmare for the villagers.

Villagers lamented that politicians only come during elections and gave assurances. They raised slogans against the local MLA Pramod Borthakur and the Public Works department.

The protesting villagers further complained that they were assured that the road would be constructed in 2014, however, the MLA, after getting elected never stepped in the area.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded immediate measures to repair the road and restore it at the earliest or they will boycott voting in the upcoming elections.