Potato trucks stranded at Assam-West Bengal border due to ban on exports

Dhubri, July 17: Nearly a hundred trucks loaded with potatoes have been stranded at the Assam-West Bengal border near Dhubri since Tuesday evening. The blockade, enforced by West Bengal police at the Boxirhat Check Station near Chagolia, is a result of a recent directive from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister's ban on the export of potatoes to Assam was enacted to ensure that West Bengal's potato demand is met before any shipments are allowed to cross state lines. This measure follows a significant increase in vegetable prices within West Bengal, prompting the state government to prioritise local supply.

Truck drivers have been left in a state of uncertainty. "We have been standing here at the border since 6 PM yesterday, uncertain about whether we will be allowed or denied entry," said one of the stranded drivers. The prolonged wait in hot weather conditions threatens to spoil tonnes of potatoes. These potatoes come from different areas of West Bengal, mainly Falakata, Coochbehar, Dhupguri and Mathabhanga.

Stockists have also expressed their concerns over the blockade. One stockist noted, "In West Bengal, we have enough potatoes to meet the entire state's demand." They warned that if the trucks remain stranded much longer, the heat could ruin significant quantities of the perishable goods.

The blockade is likely to cause a price hike in Assam, as the disruption in supply will affect the availability of potatoes in the state. The situation remains tense, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting further directives from the authorities.