Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, Guwahati witnesses historic concert night

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam witnessed a defining cultural moment on Monday night as global music sensation Post Malone paid a heartfelt tribute to the state’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg during his first-ever solo performance in North East, India, telling a roaring Guwahati crowd that he was “grateful to be back in India and in Zubeen Garg’s homeland.”

The moment the tribute was delivered, the entire venue erupted with thousands of phone flashlights lighting up the night, cheers piercing the air, and voices rising in unison, sending waves of emotion across the packed College of Veterinary Science playground at Khanapara.

Dressed in his signature relaxed style, Malone took the stage in a white T-shirt featuring a graphic of the Indian map with the Taj Mahal prominently displayed and the word ‘India’ inscribed below. With a guitar slung over his shoulder, he stepped into the spotlight to a thunderous reception.

From the opening chord, the connection with the audience was electric. Malone’s genre-spanning artistry blending rap, rock, pop, and country, unfolded like a cinematic journey, moving seamlessly between powerful guitar-driven segments and softer, anthem-like moments that had the crowd singing along word for word.

Staying true to his global concert reputation, Malone crafted an emotional arc rather than a conventional setlist. Chart-topping hits like Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles, and Sunflower sent waves of nostalgia and euphoria across the grounds as fans swayed, sang, and cheered late into the night.

As the final notes echoed through the Guwahati sky and thousands of flashlights shimmered across the field, the audience erupted once more sealing the night as more than just a concert.

It stood as a cultural milestone for the Northeast, symbolising a rare fusion of global stardom and regional pride.