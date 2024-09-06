Post-football match clash leaves 20 injured in Cachar

Silchar, Sept 6: A violent clash after a football tournament in Dholai constituency of Cachar district left at least 20 people injured on Wednesday evening.

Sources informed that a brawl erupted between the supporters of the two participating teams in the match of the Matribhumi Football Tournament, escalating to a clash.



A football match between Bhaga’s Islamabad Football Club and Lailapur Football Club was held in Silchar, with the former winning the match, bringing joy to its supporters.



As the winning team displayed euphoric celebrations bursting firecrackers to express their happiness, the situation turned volatile after a clash broke out between the two factions.



Amid the clash, a mini truck riding on the road rammed on to some people, leaving at least 20 people, including players, severely injured.



The chaos intensified further as the area witnessed the pelting of stones and an uncontrolled crowd.



The District Administration authorities and police rushed to the scene and plunged into efforts to bring the situation under control. The injured were rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Silchar MP and former State Minister from Dholai constituency of Cachar district, Parimal Suklabaidya, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Friday, said that soon after he was informed about the incident, he held talks with the OC of the Dholai Police station for quick action to stop further escalation of violence and pressed for restoration of peace.

“I spoke to the police to initiate measures to restore peace. Also, I spoke to the leading citizens to reach out to the people and convince them to solve the crisis situation,” he said.

