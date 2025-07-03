Post-flood Jorhat hit by vector-borne diseases; one dead, several infected

Jorhat, July 3: Following the first wave of floods this year, Jorhat district is grappling with a concerning surge in vector-borne diseases, with one confirmed death from Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

According to reports from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and the local health department, nine people have been affected by Japanese Encephalitis so far this year, with five currently undergoing treatment at JMCH and Jorhat Mission Hospital.

In addition, 11 others are suffering from encephalitis-like symptoms, and 18 cases of dengue have been reported, mostly among people who have travelled into the district from elsewhere.

A source from JMCH, who wished to remain unnamed, revealed that the actual numbers could be higher.

Dr. Kobita Bhuyan, DEMO in charge, said, “From January to June, nine JE cases have been detected in Jorhat. Five patients are currently hospitalised and stable. So far, we have lost one patient to the disease. It’s important to remember that early detection and treatment are key. The vaccinated children are recovering well and eating properly. At present, the situation is under control, and we’re working hard to keep it that way.”

Consultant for vector-borne diseases, Munmi Dutta, emphasised the urgency of community awareness. She said that teams have been going door to door, spreading awareness in both urban and rural areas.

"ASHA workers are distributing leaflets and informing villagers about symptoms. It’s not just the health department’s responsibility - the veterinary department also plays a crucial role. We’ve also coordinated with the animal husbandry department to sanitise pig shelters and monitor livestock. We’ve also identified and destroyed mosquito breeding sites," she said.

Dutta also issued a strong advisory to residents, especially farmers working in paddy fields, which are common breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can carry the virus.

“This is paddy cultivation season, so there’s a spike in mosquitoes in the fields. We urge farmers to wear full-sleeved clothing while working. If anyone develops sudden fever, headache, or shows signs of confusion, don’t delay and get medical help immediately. Do not waste critical time taking over-the-counter medicines. Early treatment can save lives", she said.

The health department, in collaboration with the veterinary department, are organising awareness camps at community and village levels, with local health workers ensuring that no household is left uninformed.

“We appeal to the public not to dismiss fever as a minor issue. If symptoms occur, they must visit the nearest medical facility at once. The earlier the treatment starts, the better the chance of survival,” Dutta reiterated.

With the post-flood environment providing ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, local authorities have intensified efforts to contain the spread. They urge the public to remain vigilant, and take necessary precautions.