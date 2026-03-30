Possible historical structure unearthed during excavation in Sadiya

Sadiya, Mar 30: An unexpected discovery during construction work has brought to light a potentially significant historical structure in Sadiya’s Jyotish Nagar area.

The discovery was made at the residence of village head Rajen Gogoi during excavation work for laying house pillars. According to Gogoi, labourers came across the structure while digging a pit.

“Yesterday, when the labourers were digging, the discovery was made. I suspect it could be a well, but its exact origin and period will only be known after proper research,” he said.





Preliminary reports indicate that a well-like structure, constructed with layered burnt clay, was found at a depth of approximately eight feet below the surface.

The careful, multi-layered construction suggests possible historical significance.

Gogoi added that excavation work is still underway, and there is a strong possibility of uncovering more artefacts at the site in the coming days.

The discovery has sparked considerable interest among local residents, as it may offer valuable insights into the historical and cultural legacy of the region.

Further details are awaited as excavation continues.