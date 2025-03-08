Pony trails & timeless tales: Jorhat Gymkhana Club races on for 160 years

Jorhat, March 8: The thundering sound of hooves and the roar of an enthused crowd once again reverberated through the grounds of the Jorhat Gymkhana Club as the annual three-day horse race — a tradition dating back to 1864 — commenced on Friday.

Marking 160 years of legacy, the event not only celebrated the rich colonial history of the region but also brought together locals, planters, and tourists to witness one of Asia’s oldest equestrian spectacles.

The highlight of the event was the Governor’s Cup, which saw horses galloping down the 1.6 km-long track that has existed since 1876, competing for the coveted prize.

This year, 80 horses are participating in the race, carrying forward a legacy that has stood the test of time.

One such participant, Jadu Moran, a 72-year-old horse owner, shared his deep-rooted bond with the tradition.

“I have been sending my horses to participate for decades. Now, my sons have taken over, and five of our horses are running this year — two mine and three my sons’. I encourage them to carry this tradition forward, as I may not be able to participate for long,” he said with a tinge of nostalgia.

A legacy rooted in tea & tradition

The Jorhat Gymkhana Club, established in 1876, is Asia’s oldest golf course and the third-oldest Gymkhana Club in India. However, its connection with horse racing goes back even further — to 1864, when British tea planters first organised a horse race to recreate a piece of their homeland.

“The first horse race actually took place around 1850 in Garmur, a mile from here. In 1864, the British formally began organising races at the Gymkhana Club, and it eventually turned into an annual tradition,” said Harmeet Singh, Treasurer of the Gymkhana Club, speaking to The Assam Tribune.

Singh explained that in the 1850s, when the British tea planters began establishing tea gardens in Assam, they also introduced horse racing as a social pastime — a practice reminiscent of their English heritage.

“In 1885, the venue shifted to Sekoni Dhora, and by February every year, British tea planters and officers would gather for a three-day horse racing event. This tradition was firmly etched in history and continues to this day,” Singh said.

Surviving through time & change

The tradition, however, has not been without its challenges. With India’s Independence in 1947 and the rapid mechanisation of transport, horses gradually faded from mainstream use, threatening the very essence of these races.

“By the late 1940s, tea planters switched from horses to cars, making horse-races almost obsolete,” Singh shared.

However, in 1949, a decision was made to revive the tradition using ponies brought from Manipur. “The stewards of the tea gardens started pony racing, bringing in Manipur ponies by trucks, which has now become a 142-year-old tradition on its own,” he added.

Interestingly, despite the shift from horses to ponies, the heart of the event remained intact — fostering community spirit, shared nostalgia, and a celebration of history.

Tourists reconnect with ancestral roots

Another fascinating aspect of the annual race is the influx of tourists, particularly descendants of British tea planters, who return to Jorhat to witness the very tradition their ancestors once cherished.

“Several visitors have shown us old photographs of their ancestors from the colonial era. They come here to revisit their family’s connection with these tea estates and horse races,” said JPS Bhabra, Secretary of the Gymkhana Club.

The district administration has also lent its support to the event, providing necessary permissions and medical facilities, including ambulances and doctors, to ensure a smooth and safe race.