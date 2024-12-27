Pollution Chokes Bogamati’s Bornadi River, affecting locals & wildlife

Kalaigaon, Dec 27: The severe water pollution of the Bornadi River at Bogamati, bordering both Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, has created a serious health threat to the people as well as the domestic and wild animals.

The crystal clear waters of the Bornadi had been an additional attraction for the people visiting scenic Bogamati during the picnic season. People enjoyed bathing in the river as well as using the river water for cooking meals. Unfortunately, the waters of the river turned black and muddy in the month of December this year. Picnicgoers visiting Bogamati have faced a new challenge of carrying water for drinking and cooking this year.

The people as well as animals of the surrounding villages have stopped using the river water because of severe pollution. Pankaj Chakravorty, District Commissioner, and Diganta Choudhury, Superintendent of Police of Tamulpur district, visited Bogamati on December 25 to study the situation.

DC Chakravorty told a group of visiting journalists on the spot that the ongoing excavation or similar earthworks inside the Bhutan territory could have caused the pollution in the river. According to him, samples of the waters of Bornadi had already been collected for laboratory tests. He further said that he would discuss the issue with his Bhutanese counterparts.

The DC and SP also inspected the picnic site for cleanliness and pollution control. The district administration has already issued notifications banning the use of loud sound systems and the use and sale of alcohol. Several sets of sound systems were seized by the police for violation of the government notification. A group of senior journalists, including Jayanta Kumar Das, Bhargab Kumar Das, Mayukh Goswami, Hitesh Hazarika, Shravan Jha, Utpal Deka, and Pradip Das, were also present during the visit of the DC.





By-

Correspondent