Polling begins for Panchayat elections, Prashant Phukan confident of BJP sweep

Dibrugarh, May 2: The first phase of the Assam Panchayat Elections commenced today with polling taking place across various constituencies in the state, including Dibrugarh. Voters turned up early in the morning to cast their votes amid tight security and systematic arrangements.

Among the early voters was Assam Cabinet Minister Prashant Phukan, who cast his vote at Polling Station No. 102(A), Khonia Gaon Sonali Sangha (K).

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Phukan expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the polls. “Me and my family are here to cast our votes. The people have started coming in. 90% of the seats will come to BJP. BJP is able to fulfil the needs of the common people in terms of development. Roads are being constructed, temples and namghars are constructed, and people will vote for the BJP party,” he stated.

The minister highlighted ongoing infrastructure and religious development projects as key factors contributing to public support. He also appreciated the voter turnout and the enthusiasm among the electorate, saying it reflected trust in the democratic process.

Polling officials reported a smooth and peaceful voting process with adequate measures in place to ensure free and fair elections. Local authorities have encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers, ensuring the representation of grassroots governance through the Panchayati Raj system.

As the day progresses, more voters are expected to turn up, and results from this first phase are likely to shape the political mood in Assam.