Polling begins for 5th BTC polls; Kokrajhar records 12.7% turnout within two hours

Guwahati, Sept 22: Polling for the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections began at 7:30 am on Monday across 40 constituencies spanning five districts—Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri. Voting will continue until 4 pm.

As of 9:30 am, Kokrajhar district reported an approximate voter turnout of 12.7%. Early morning scenes saw large numbers of voters lining up outside 3,359 polling stations to exercise their franchise, officials said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the initial hours.

Notable political figures exercised their votes early in the day.

Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, accompanied by his wife, cast his vote at Batabari LP School polling centre.

Kokrajhar East MLA and UPPL candidate for Salakati constituency, Lawrence Islary, voted at Gaurang High School polling centre. Hagrama Mohilary, former BTC chief, and his wife cast their votes at Debargaon Higher Secondary School.

A total of 26,58,153 voters are eligible to participate in the elections, including 13,34,600 women. Many citizens expressed enthusiasm to elect leaders committed to good governance, development, and addressing public concerns.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged voters in the five districts to make their voices count.

“Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving and developed BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region). Vote wisely, choose wisely,” he said in a social media post.

The ruling BJP is contesting the BTC elections for the first time without an alliance.

The Congress and other smaller parties have also fielded candidates.

However, the main contest is between the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), led by incumbent BTC chief Pramod Boro, and Hagrama’s Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF).

